    3rd ABCT conducts platoon and company level training exercises in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

    3rd ABCT conducts platoon and company level training exercises in Poland

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    09.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Dunham, a platoon leader assigned to Red Platoon, Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts a mission brief during platoon and company level training exercises at Lipa Training Area, Poland, Aug. 4-14, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Elias Kemp)

