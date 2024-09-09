Southern European Task Force Africa Soldiers qualify at M4 Carbine indoor range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Sanchez, visual information specialist, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), inspects his grouping during the zeroing portion of the M4 carbine indoor range qualification at Caserma Del Din, Italy, Sept. 10, 2024. Soldiers qualify with their M4 Carbine every year to stay combat ready and be efficient with their weapons. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)