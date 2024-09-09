Southern European Task Force Africa Soldiers qualify at M4 Carbine indoor range

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Sanchez, Visual Information Specialist, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), practices his kneeling position during the preliminary marksmanship instruction of M4 Carbine range qualification at Caserma Del Din, Italy, Sept. 10, 2024. Soldiers qualify with their M4 Carbine every year to stay combat ready and be efficient with their weapons. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 04:29
|Photo ID:
|8637100
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-PW645-1040
|Resolution:
|7091x4730
|Size:
|23.23 MB
|Location:
|CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
