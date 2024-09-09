Southern European Task Force Africa Soldiers qualify at M4 Carbine indoor range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Bennett, Transportation Noncommissioned Officer, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), explains the M4 Carbine qualification to soldiers at an indoor range, Caserma Del Din, Italy, Sept. 10, 2024. Soldiers qualify with their M4 Carbine every year to stay combat ready and be efficient with their weapons. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Ivan Hernandez)