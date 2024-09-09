CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sasebo-based Sailors review their scoring sheet prior to beginning the E-5 Navy-wide advancement exam at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 12, 2024. The Navy-wide advancement exam is a biannual exam that tests Sailors’ rating-specific knowledge for advancement to the next paygrade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)