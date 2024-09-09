Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo-based Sailors review their scoring sheet prior to beginning the E-5 Navy-wide advancement exam at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 12, 2024. The Navy-wide advancement exam is a biannual exam that tests Sailors’ rating-specific knowledge for advancement to the next paygrade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8637023
    VIRIN: 240912-N-SS370-1002
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Asari Visits CFAS
    Capt. Asari Visits CFAS
    Capt. Asari Visits CFAS
    CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE
    CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE
    CFAS Sailors Take E-5 NWAE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NWAE
    Forged By the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download