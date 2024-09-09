Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Asari Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 6]

    Capt. Asari Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Capt. Shingo Asari, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo District Headquarters administration officer, exchange business cards during an office call at CFAS Sept. 11, 2024. Asari visited Fontaine for an introductory meeting following his recent transfer to JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:26
    Photo ID: 8637011
    VIRIN: 240911-N-SS370-1005
    Resolution: 4098x3278
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

