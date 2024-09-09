Capt. Asari Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Capt. Shingo Asari, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo District Headquarters administration officer, exchange business cards during an office call at CFAS Sept. 11, 2024. Asari visited Fontaine for an introductory meeting following his recent transfer to JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)