    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course [Image 8 of 8]

    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Coach Zach Cahill, Strength Training and Conditioning Facilitator instructor, is demonstrating dynamic exercises as part of a Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course to over 30 military members at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. This TSAC-F course consists of a classroom aspect, exercise circuits and competitive activities that educate the participants on how to be strength and conditioning facilitators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Army National Guard
    OST
    Andersen AFB Guam
    National Strength and Conditioning Association
    Camp Blaz Marines
    Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitators

