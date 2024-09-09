Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guam Army National Guard 1st Lt. Emmanuel Inching, 94th Civil Support Team, participates in an exercise circuit as part of a Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. This TSAC-F course consists of a classroom aspect, exercise circuits and competitive activities that educate the participants on how to be strength and conditioning facilitators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)