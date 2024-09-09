Guam Army National Guard 1st Lt. Emmanuel Inching, 94th Civil Support Team, participates in an exercise circuit as part of a Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. This TSAC-F course consists of a classroom aspect, exercise circuits and competitive activities that educate the participants on how to be strength and conditioning facilitators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 00:41
|Photo ID:
|8636966
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-VX152-1091
|Resolution:
|4042x2564
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.