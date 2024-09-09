Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Guam Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jerome Carriaga, 94th Civil Support Team, participates in an exercise circuit as part of a Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. TSAC-F is meant to educate and certify military members as strength training and conditioning coaches to promote a higher level of fitness in their respective units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 00:41
    Photo ID: 8636967
    VIRIN: 240910-F-VX152-1119
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 900.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course
    Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download