Team Andersen hosts Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guam Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jerome Carriaga, 94th Civil Support Team, participates in an exercise circuit as part of a Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 10, 2024. TSAC-F is meant to educate and certify military members as strength training and conditioning coaches to promote a higher level of fitness in their respective units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)