U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rashid Baugh, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief, carries equipment on the flightline during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions enhance readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 20:47
|Photo ID:
|8636731
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-SZ986-1102
|Resolution:
|5524x3683
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wrenches turn to keep BTF ops rolling [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.