Wrenches turn to keep BTF ops rolling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prep B-2 Spirit stealth bombers for take off during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)