    Wrenches turn to keep BTF ops rolling [Image 5 of 8]

    Wrenches turn to keep BTF ops rolling

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prep B-2 Spirit stealth bombers for take off during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

