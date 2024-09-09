Wrenches turn to keep BTF ops rolling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Joshua Layton, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief lead, executes repairs to a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)