Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and Eielson School Liaison awarded the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Boesche and Senior Master Sgt. Clay Clark of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, pose for a photo after being presented with the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award for volunteering as mentors for the Fairbanks North Borough School District PreApprenticeship Program. Boesche and Clark were honored during the Alaska Defense Forum held in Fairbanks, Alaska. Their collaborative efforts between Eielson Air Force Base, the Alaska Air Guard 168th Wing, and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District led to a mentoring program to equip high school students with valuable career exploration opportunities in Air Force Specialities. (Courtesy Photo)