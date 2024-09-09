Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and Eielson School Liaison awarded the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Lt. Col. Jeffrey Boesche and Senior Master Sgt. Clay Clark of the 168th Wing, Alaska...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Lt. Col. Jeffrey Boesche and Senior Master Sgt. Clay Clark of the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, pose for a photo after being presented with the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award for volunteering as mentors for the Fairbanks North Borough School District PreApprenticeship Program. Their collaborative efforts between Eielson Air Force Base, the Alaska Air Guard 168th Wing, and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District led to a mentoring program to equip high school students with valuable career exploration opportunities in Air Force Specialities. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska—The Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award, a symbol of outstanding local collaboration and dedication, was presented to the Eielson Air Force Base School Liaison Program Manager and the North Star Borough School District in appreciation of their partnership with the Eielson Air Force Base PreApprenticeship program.



Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. “Pete” Taylor, founder of the Military Child Education Coalition, believed “Goodness starts at the local level.” The award recognizes successful partnerships formed between military installations and the local communities which benefit military-connected children in grades K-12.



"The collaborative effort between Eielson AFB, Eielson Air Force Base's School Liaison Program, the 168th Air Guard, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is a strong partnership with an inspiring future," said Earnest Kincade, Eielson AFB School Liaison Program Manager. "The partnership has led to the creation of the PreApprenticeship program fostering career exploration for high school students."



The PreApprenticeship program is a comprehensive platform designed to help students explore a multitude of future career paths. It offers students exposure to over 80 different career fields. This wide range of options ensures that students can find a career path that best suits their interests and skills.



"While the program can be a potential recruitment tool for the USAF and ANG, the primary focus is career exploration," said Kincade. "Students gain valuable skills and experience regardless of their future path."



Earnest Kincade, the Eielson School Liaison, was presented with the award in Washington, D.C., at the Military Child Education Coalition conference and invited the 168th Wing mentors, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Boesche and Senior Master Sgt. Clay Clark to receive it locally in Fairbanks during the Alaska Defense Forum.



"The 168th ANG contributions were pivotal in winning this honor," said Kincade.



The students in the 168th Wing's pre-apprenticeship program gained experience in logistics, pilot simulators, and aircraft maintenance, helping them to make informed decisions about their future careers. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District's career education program and volunteer mentors' involvement connect classroom learning with real-world application in STEAM fields.