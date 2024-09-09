Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and Eielson School Liaison awarded the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Eielson Air Force Base School Liaison, Earnest Kincade, center, holds the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award while posing for a photo during the Military Child Education Coalition conference in Washington D.C. Kincade received the distinguished honor for his collaborative effort between Eielson Air Force Base, the Alaska Air Guard 168th Wing, and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District leading the creation of the PreApprenticeship Program designed to equip high school students with valuable career exploration opportunities in Air Force Specialities. (Courtesy Photo)