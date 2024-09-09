Service members, families, and community members come together to honor the memory of Sept. 11, 2001, by placing flags at the Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 memorial. Each flag is carefully positioned in the ground behind the brick replica of the World Trade Center twin towers, symbolizing unity and remembrance on this solemn anniversary, Sept. 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8636300
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-OF349-1019
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island Arsenal Remembrance Walk on Patriot Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.