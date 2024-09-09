Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal Remembrance Walk on Patriot Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Rock Island Arsenal Remembrance Walk on Patriot Day

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Service members, families, and community members come together to honor the memory of Sept. 11, 2001, by placing flags at the Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 memorial. Each flag is carefully positioned in the ground behind the brick replica of the World Trade Center twin towers, symbolizing unity and remembrance on this solemn anniversary, Sept. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8636281
    VIRIN: 240911-A-OF349-1020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Rock Island Arsenal Remembrance Walk on Patriot Day [Image 5 of 5], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patriot Day
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Never Forget
    9/11
    9/11 23rd Anniversary

