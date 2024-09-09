Rock Island Arsenal Remembrance Walk on Patriot Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members, families, and community members come together to honor the memory of Sept. 11, 2001, by placing flags at the Rock Island Arsenal 9/11 memorial. Each flag is carefully positioned in the ground behind the brick replica of the World Trade Center twin towers, symbolizing unity and remembrance on this solemn anniversary, Sept. 11, 2024.