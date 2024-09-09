15th MEU Marine promoted on deployment by her Korean family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amelia Kang, a combat graphics specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Portland, Oregon, poses for a photo with her promotion warrant following her promotion ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Busan Naval Base, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2024. The 15th MEU was in South Korea conducting Exercise Ssang Yong 24 to strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)