    15th MEU Marine promoted on deployment by her Korean family [Image 10 of 11]

    15th MEU Marine promoted on deployment by her Korean family

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amelia Kang, a combat graphics specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Portland, Oregon, poses for a photo with her aunt, uncle and grandmother following her promotion ceremony aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Busan Naval Base, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2024. The 15th MEU was in South Korea conducting Exercise Ssang Yong 24 to strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Promotion
    South Korea
    Sergeant
    Family
    USMCNews
    Busan port

