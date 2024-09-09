15th MEU Marine promoted on deployment by her Korean family

Photo By Cpl. Joseph Helms | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amelia Kang, a combat graphics specialist assigned to the 15th...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Joseph Helms | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amelia Kang, a combat graphics specialist assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Portland, Oregon, is promoted to sergeant aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) at Busan Naval Base, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2024. The 15th MEU was in South Korea conducting Exercise Ssang Yong 24 to strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Sept. 9, 2024) – A U.S. Marine currently deployed with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit had the rare opportunity to be promoted by her Korean family on the flight deck of USS Boxer in Busan, South Korea, Sept. 8.



Sgt. Amelia L. Kang, a combat graphics specialist with the communication strategy and operations section of the 15th MEU, had her promotion warrant read in both English and Korean so her grandmother, uncle and aunt could understand the significance and responsibilities of her new rank.



She also chose her uncle, who goes by his English name Bob, for the honor of pinning one of her new rank insignia to her uniform collar that morning in front of the formation of Marines and 15th MEU senior leaders.



“My grandfather passed away in January of this year while we were at sea training for this deployment,” said Kang. “So, as my uncle pinned me and he said, ‘your grandfather would be very proud of you,’ I was holding back tears the rest of the time.”



For the 15th MEU Marines who attended, the unique aspects and circumstances of the ceremony did not go unnoticed.



“I’ve served in the Marine Corps for 26 years, and I have never seen a promotion ceremony quite like that,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, the 15th MEU sergeant major. “It was great to have her uncle read her warrant in Korean so they could understand it. The MEU is a family, and the Marine Corps is a family, but having your actual family attend your ceremony while deployed is something very special.”



Kang, 23, is a Korean-American who has maintained a close relationship with her father’s family in South Korea throughout her life. Her father is from Ulsan, known as a “sister city” to her hometown of Portland, Oregon, where her mother also grew up. Over the years, Kang has traveled to South Korea numerous times with her parents to spend time with family members who live in Ulsan, Deagu, and Seoul.



She arrived in South Korea in the first week of August with the elements of the 15th MEU aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). The 15th MEU conducted more than two weeks of bilateral live-fire training ranges and information exchanges with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps in Pohang to strengthen the interoperability between ROK Marines and the U.S. forces before participating in Exercise Ssang Yong 24 from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7.



While photographing mechanics maintaining 15th MEU vehicles participating in Ssang Yong, Kang said she received the news she would be promoted from corporal to sergeant on Sept. 1.



“I jumped up and was so excited – I think I yelled,” Kang said. “I knew it was a possibility to be promoted in Korea and hoped it would happen. That’s when I realized that this would be a lot of work to get my family here from around the country to attend the ceremony.”



Normally, military promotions occur the first day of each month. However, once selected, many Marines would say they feel that day can’t come fast enough.



Despite that anticipation, Kang chose to delay her ceremony by an extra week to allow her family to arrange travel and because of her busy schedule documenting 15th MEU’s participation in Ssang Yong.



In the end, Kang admitted that delaying her ceremony for her family was well worth it.



“We gave my family a tour of the Boxer when they first arrived, which was kind of hard because I don’t speak Korean, but Uncle Bob translated everything for my aunt and grandmother,” said Kang. “My grandmother’s favorite part of the tour was seeing where I sleep in the ship’s troop berthing area. I think that really put into perspective for her that I’m a Marine now and not just a little girl.”



Although Kang was able to visit with additional family members in the area in August between major training events, she said bringing both her Korean and Marine Corps families together aboard Boxer made her proud.



“I never thought that I’d be able to share my Marine Corps career with my family here in Korea,” she said. “This is a very special day for me, and I’m so happy they could be here for it while I’m deployed. This really was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”



The 15th MEU is based at Camp Pendleton, California, and is currently under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 76, which the U.S. 7th Fleet employs to cooperate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.