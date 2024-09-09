Sailors assigned to Diego Garcia hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Navy Chief Selects, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands, stand at ease during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)