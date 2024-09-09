Sailors assigned to Diego Garcia hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Hospital Corpsman Chief Andrew Doddendorf, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia, salutes during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11, 2024. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)