    Sailors assigned to Diego Garcia hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    Sailors assigned to Diego Garcia hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and tenant commands, stand in formation during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 00:45
    CEREMONY
    9/11
    ENSIGN
    NAVY
    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY

