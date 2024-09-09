Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8633904 VIRIN: 240910-F-IC487-2107 Resolution: 4377x2913 Size: 5.33 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Edwards AFB hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Air Force’s first commercial apartment complex [Image 4 of 4], by Chloe Bonaccorsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.