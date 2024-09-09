Base leaders, prospective tenants, mission partners and other senior officials break ground on a commercial apartment complex on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8633903
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-IC487-2284
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Edwards AFB hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Air Force’s first commercial apartment complex [Image 4 of 4], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
