    Edwards AFB hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Air Force’s first commercial apartment complex [Image 1 of 4]

    Edwards AFB hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Air Force’s first commercial apartment complex

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi 

    412th Test Wing   

    Heath Burleson, President and Chief Executive Officer for Mayroad, LLC, provides his remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for a commercial apartment complex on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Sept. 10. (Air Force photo by Chloe Bonaccorsi)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8633901
    VIRIN: 240910-F-IC487-2149
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    base housing
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

