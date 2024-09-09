MHAFB Water Resilience Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeff Raybould the chairman of Idaho Water Resource Board gives a speech at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2024. MHAFB along with Idaho Water Resource Board worked together to develop and implement a Water Treatment Plant to provide an additional source of clean water to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Martinez)