MHAFB Water Resilience Project

U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Idaho State leadership partake in the groundbreaking ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2024. MHAFB along with Idaho Water Resource Board worked together to develop and implement a Water Treatment Plant to provide an additional source of clean water to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Martinez)