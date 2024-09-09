Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHAFB Water Resilience Project [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and Idaho State leadership partake in the groundbreaking ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2024. MHAFB along with Idaho Water Resource Board worked together to develop and implement a Water Treatment Plant to provide an additional source of clean water to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8633625
    VIRIN: 240910-F-LY508-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHAFB Water Resilience Project [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kevin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MHAFB Water Resilience Project
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project
    MHAFB Water Resilience Project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download