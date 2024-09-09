Alabama National Guard soldier honored for saving a local gas station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. James Holloman, a supply specialist for the 127th Medical Company, receives a hero’s recognition during a community event, Aug. 31, 2024, at Fruitdale Corner Store after placing himself in harm’s way to prevent a potential catastrophe after a Jeep mail carrier caught fire next to the store’s gas pumps. A Guardsman’s dual status as a citizen-service member means each soldier and Airman brings professional expertise from both their civilian and military occupations to every mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)