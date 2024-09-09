Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard soldier honored for saving a local gas station [Image 1 of 3]

    Alabama National Guard soldier honored for saving a local gas station

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. James Holloman, a supply specialist for the 127th Medical Company, receives a hero’s recognition during a community event, Aug. 31, 2024, at Fruitdale Corner Store after placing himself in harm’s way to prevent a potential catastrophe after a Jeep mail carrier caught fire next to the store’s gas pumps. A Guardsman’s dual status as a citizen-service member means each soldier and Airman brings professional expertise from both their civilian and military occupations to every mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    This work, Alabama National Guard soldier honored for saving a local gas station [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

