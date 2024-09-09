Port Clinton, Ohio Invasive Plant Treatment

USACE, Buffalo District Mechanical Engineer, Connor Foster, discussses the invasive plants species treament process and techniques with Tom Zwick from contracting partner, Tidewater, Inc. , Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicated to the preservation of wetlands along the shores of Lake Erie which is vital to a healthy ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
