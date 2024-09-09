Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Clinton, Ohio Invasive Plant Treatment [Image 5 of 5]

    Port Clinton, Ohio Invasive Plant Treatment

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District contracing partner, Stantec sprays invasive plant species completing the treatment for the year, aimed at preventing species that include purple loosestrife and phragmities, from spreading and preventing the nourisment and restoration of the coastal wetland habitat, Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicated to the preservation of wetlands along the shores of Lake Erie which is vital to a healthy ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8632882
    VIRIN: 240909-A-VR700-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1233
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

