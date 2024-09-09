The USACE Buffalo District has completed invasive plant species treatment aimed at preventing species that include purple loosestrife and phragmities, from spreading and preventing the nourisment and restoration of the coastal wetland habitat, Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicated to the preservation of wetlands along the shores of Lake Erie which is vital to a healthy ecosystem. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 13:56
|Photo ID:
|8632876
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-VR700-1013
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Port Clinton, Ohio Invasive Plant Treatment [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.