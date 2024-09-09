Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen compete in the 2024 All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts - Day 1 [Image 22 of 29]

    Guardsmen compete in the 2024 All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts - Day 1

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Guardsmen from all across the U.S. and its territories compete in the All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts, Sept. 5, 2024, hosted by the Alabama National Guard’s Lethality Group at Clarke Range in Anniston, Alabama. The focus of the All Guard Marksmanship Team is to develop a group of Soldiers and Airmen to compete with various service rifles and pistols at the highest levels and to encourage Guardsman to improve their lethality by participating in competitive shooting. The Guardsman who make the team will be trained at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 12:27
    VIRIN: 240905-Z-AO788-1230
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen compete in the 2024 All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts - Day 1 [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alabama National Guard
    Competition
    Weapons
    Marksmanship
    ALNG

