Guardsmen compete in the 2024 All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts - Day 1

Guardsmen from all across the U.S. and its territories compete in the All Guard Marksmanship Team Tryouts, Sept. 5, 2024, hosted by the Alabama National Guard’s Lethality Group at Clarke Range in Anniston, Alabama. The focus of the All Guard Marksmanship Team is to develop a group of Soldiers and Airmen to compete with various service rifles and pistols at the highest levels and to encourage Guardsman to improve their lethality by participating in competitive shooting. The Guardsman who make the team will be trained at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)