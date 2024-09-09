Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    240909-N-MT837-1002 Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) welcomed U.S. Army Brigadier General Lance Raney, Medical Readiness Command (MRC) East commanding general, Sept. 9. Raney (right) speaks with Capt. Brian L. Feldman, NMCP director/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8632290
    VIRIN: 240909-N-MT837-1002
    Resolution: 4595x3058
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP
    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP
    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP #NMRTCP #MRCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download