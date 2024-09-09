MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 10, 2024) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) welcomed U.S. Army Brigadier General Lance Raney, Medical Readiness Command (MRC) East commanding general, Sept. 9.



Raney and MRC East Command Sergeant Major Alexander Poutou visited NMCP for an orientation to the medical center. They received briefings on initiatives at NMCP and visited the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP)/Outpatient Mental Health, Operating rooms, and the Emergency departments.



NMCP is a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, and its Branch and TRICARE Prime Health Clinics in the Tidewater area provide medical care for warfighters, veterans, and their families. Additionally, the medical center is a premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the United States’ oldest, continuously operating military hospital. NMCP supports pioneering research and teaching programs to prepare new doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and hospital corpsmen for combat operations and public health crises.

