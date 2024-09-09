MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) welcomed U.S. Army Brigadier General Lance Raney, Medical Readiness Command (MRC) East commanding general, Sept. 9. Raney is briefed on NMCP's Trauma and Operating rooms by Capt. Gregory Capra, Medical Services director.
