    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP [Image 2 of 3]

    MEDICAL READINESS COMMAND EAST COMMANDING GENERAL VISITS NMCP

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) welcomed U.S. Army Brigadier General Lance Raney, Medical Readiness Command (MRC) East commanding general, Sept. 9. Raney is briefed on NMCP's Trauma and Operating rooms by Capt. Gregory Capra, Medical Services director.

