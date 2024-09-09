U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Balter, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, performs unexploded ordnance training during exercise Silent Viking 24 near Viborg, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2024. The U.S. Air Force operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 06:54
|Photo ID:
|8631942
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-NR938-1251
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|VIBORG, DK
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Silent Viking 24 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.