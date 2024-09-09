EOD Silent Viking 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Danish Army Sergeant 1st Class Sonny, explosive ordnance disposal technician, briefs other EOD Airmen during Silent Viking 24 at the EOD school house near Viborg, Denmark, Aug. 30, 2024. Silent Viking 24 allows Denmark safely to demolish hundreds of UXOs collected throughout the country allowing Danish, U.S. and partner forces to train on cutting-edge demolition techniques that limit damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)