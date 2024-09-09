EOD Silent Viking 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Finnegan, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, performs unexploded ordnance training during exercise Silent Viking 24 near Viborg, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2024. Silent Viking 24 allows Denmark safely to demolish hundreds of UXOs collected throughout the country allowing Danish, U.S. and partner forces to train on cutting-edge demolition techniques that limit damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)