    EOD Silent Viking 24 [Image 9 of 11]

    EOD Silent Viking 24

    VIBORG, DENMARK

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Finnegan, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, performs unexploded ordnance training during exercise Silent Viking 24 near Viborg, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2024. Silent Viking 24 allows Denmark safely to demolish hundreds of UXOs collected throughout the country allowing Danish, U.S. and partner forces to train on cutting-edge demolition techniques that limit damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024
    VIRIN: 240829-F-NR938-1230
    Location: VIBORG, DK
    TAGS

    UXO
    Air Force
    EOD
    Army
    Silent Viking 24

