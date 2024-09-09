Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Commissary supports 2024 RAD event with special sale

    Fort McCoy Commissary supports 2024 RAD event with special sale

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy Commissary holds the Defense Commissary Agency sidewalk sale Sept. 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The sale lined up perfectly with the installation’s 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day so military retirees and family members could participate in the sale. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIRIN: 240906-A-OK556-5085
