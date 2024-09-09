Fort McCoy Commissary supports 2024 RAD event with special sale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fort McCoy Commissary holds the Defense Commissary Agency sidewalk sale Sept. 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The sale lined up perfectly with the installation’s 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day so military retirees and family members could participate in the sale. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)