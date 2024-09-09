Fort McCoy Commissary supports 2024 RAD event with special sale

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Commissary holds the Defense Commissary Agency sidewalk sale Sept. 6,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Commissary holds the Defense Commissary Agency sidewalk sale Sept. 6, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The sale lined up perfectly with the installation’s 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day so military retirees and family members could participate in the sale. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Commissary completed a special September sidewalk sale Sept. 6 while the installation was holding the 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) for military retirees and their family members.



The sale included deals on snacks, beverages, baking goods, paper products, canned goods, cleaning products, and more, according to a sign for the sale at the store. The sale was a typical effort taken by the Fort McCoy Commissary to support the RAD like it has in recent years.



Dozens of retirees and family members attended the 2024 RAD at Fort McCoy, and many of those attendees also likely visited the sale at the commissary.



Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nick Gimson with the Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources said the 2024 RAD was very successful, and he was thankful for all the agencies supporting the day’s events, including places that held special events for the RAD.



“Retiree Appreciation Day was a tremendous success,” Gimson said. “We had the pleasure of serving 155 retirees, veterans, and spouses. This year, we welcomed several new community partners, and the feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed a desire for more time and additional events.”



According to the Defense Commissary Agency’s website, www.commissaries.com, the sidewalk sales were held throughout September at commissaries worldwide. The Fort McCoy Commissary targeted theirs for the RAD timeframe.



“Commissary patrons stateside can stock up on their favorite items at significant savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s sidewalk sales event throughout the month of September,” the website states. “Sidewalk sales will offer extra savings on a variety of everyday products. Most stateside commissaries will hold these sales for three or four days, weather permitting.”



In addition to RAD visitors going to the commissary, they also were able to visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.



The Fort McCoy Commissary is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



