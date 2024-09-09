MNCC participates in CDS Southwest

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 9, 2024) Command Master Chief Keith Wilkerson, assigned to MyNavy Career Center, speaks to a Sailor at a town hall on board Naval Base Point Loma during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Southwest. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Station Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, and Naval Air Station North Island, to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)
