NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, speaks to Sailors at a town hall on board Naval Base Point Loma during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Southwest. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Station Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, and Naval Air Station North Island, to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8631283
|VIRIN:
|240909-N-JO787-1002
|Resolution:
|4538x3022
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MNCC participates in CDS Southwest [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.