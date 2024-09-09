Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MNCC participates in CDS Southwest [Image 1 of 5]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, speaks to Sailors at a town hall on board Naval Base Point Loma during Career Development Symposium (CDS) Southwest. CDS, hosted by Navy Personnel Command, is visiting Naval Station Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego, and Naval Air Station North Island, to engage with Sailors and inform them about MyNavy HR services. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)

    CDS
    MNCC
    Career Development Symposium
    MyNavy Career Center
    MyNavy HR

