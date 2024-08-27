Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day 5K unites Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield with Hostess City [Image 12 of 12]

    Patriot Day 5K unites Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield with Hostess City

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield hosted their annual Patriot Day 5K, Sept. 7 at Forsyth Park in Savannah. Firefighters from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield were joined by firefighters from across coastal Georgia during the run, all donning full firefighter gear, in honor of the firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8630202
    VIRIN: 240907-A-TI396-6700
    Resolution: 6388x4259
    Size: 15.74 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Patriot Day 5K unites Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield with Hostess City [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Fort Stewart
    Savannah
    HAAF
    Patriot Day Run

